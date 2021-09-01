Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 82

Normal 80

Record: 1951 98

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 54

Normal 59

Record: 1915 43

Maumee stage 2.35 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 7

For August 293

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 2.46 inches (–1.34)

For the year 27.71 inches (–0.35)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 6 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:06 a.m.

Sunset 8:14 p.m.

Moonset 4:14 p.m.

Moonrise 1:20 a.m.