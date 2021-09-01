The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 81

    High one year ago 82

    Normal 80

    Record: 1951 98

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 54

    Normal 59

    Record: 1915 43

    Maumee stage 2.35 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 7

    For August 293

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For August 2.46 inches (–1.34)

    For the year 27.71 inches (–0.35)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 50% at 6 p.m.

    Average 72%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:06 a.m.

    Sunset 8:14 p.m.

    Moonset 4:14 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:20 a.m.

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story