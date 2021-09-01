Wednesday, September 01, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 82
Normal 80
Record: 1951 98
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 54
Normal 59
Record: 1915 43
Maumee stage 2.35 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 7
For August 293
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 2.46 inches (–1.34)
For the year 27.71 inches (–0.35)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 6 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:06 a.m.
Sunset 8:14 p.m.
Moonset 4:14 p.m.
Moonrise 1:20 a.m.
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
