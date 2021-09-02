The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 82

    Normal 80

    Record: 1953 100

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 63

    Normal 58

    Record: 1909 42

    Maumee stage 4.42 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 6

    For September 6

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For September none (–0.12)

    For the year 27.71 inches (–0.47)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 84% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

    Average 65%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

    Sunset 8:12 p.m.

    Moonset 5:59 p.m.

    Moonrise 3:07 a.m. Friday

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

