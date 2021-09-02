Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 82
Normal 80
Record: 1953 100
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 63
Normal 58
Record: 1909 42
Maumee stage 4.42 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 6
For September 6
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For September none (–0.12)
For the year 27.71 inches (–0.47)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 8:12 p.m.
Moonset 5:59 p.m.
Moonrise 3:07 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story