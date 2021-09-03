Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 80

Normal 80

Record: 1953 100

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 64

Normal 58

Record: 1909 39

Maumee stage 1.98 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 0

For September 5

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September none (-0.23)

For the year 27.71 inches (-0.58)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:09 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m.

Moonset 6:43 p.m.

Moonrise 4:11 a.m. Saturday