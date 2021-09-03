The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 80

    Normal 80

    Record: 1953 100

    Low temperature 53

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 58

    Record: 1909 39

    Maumee stage 1.98 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 0

    For September 5

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For September none (-0.23)

    For the year 27.71 inches (-0.58)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.

    Average 65%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:09 a.m.

    Sunset 8:09 p.m.

    Moonset 6:43 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:11 a.m. Saturday 

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

