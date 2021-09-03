Friday, September 03, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 80
Normal 80
Record: 1953 100
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 64
Normal 58
Record: 1909 39
Maumee stage 1.98 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 0
For September 5
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September none (-0.23)
For the year 27.71 inches (-0.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:09 a.m.
Sunset 8:09 p.m.
Moonset 6:43 p.m.
Moonrise 4:11 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story