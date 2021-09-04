Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 83

Normal 80

Record: 1898, 2011 95

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 57

Normal 58

Record: 1908 38

Maumee stage 2.09 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 0

For September 5

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For September trace (-0.34)

For the year 27.71 inches (-0.69)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:10 a.m.

Sunset 8:07 p.m.

Moonset 7:21 p.m.

Moonrise 5:19 a.m. Sunday