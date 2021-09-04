The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 80

    Record: 1898, 2011 95

    Low temperature 52

    Low one year ago 57

    Normal 58

    Record: 1908 38

    Maumee stage 2.09 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 0

    For September 5

    Rainfall

    For Friday trace

    For September trace (-0.34)

    For the year 27.71 inches (-0.69)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.

    Average 71%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:10 a.m.

    Sunset 8:07 p.m.

    Moonset 7:21 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:19 a.m. Sunday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story