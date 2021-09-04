Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 83
Normal 80
Record: 1898, 2011 95
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 57
Normal 58
Record: 1908 38
Maumee stage 2.09 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For September 5
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For September trace (-0.34)
For the year 27.71 inches (-0.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:10 a.m.
Sunset 8:07 p.m.
Moonset 7:21 p.m.
Moonrise 5:19 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
