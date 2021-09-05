The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 78

    High one year ago 75

    Normal 80

    Record: 1983 95

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 52

    Normal 58

    Record: 1946, 1997 42

    Maumee stage 2 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 6

    For September 11

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.02 inch

    For September 0.02 inch (-0.42)

    For the year 27.73 inches (-0.77)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 7 p.m.

    Lowest 60% at noon

    Average 80%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:11 a.m.

    Sunset 8:06 p.m.

    Moonset 7:53 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:29 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

