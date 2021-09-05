Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 75
Normal 80
Record: 1983 95
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 52
Normal 58
Record: 1946, 1997 42
Maumee stage 2 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 6
For September 11
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.02 inch
For September 0.02 inch (-0.42)
For the year 27.73 inches (-0.77)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 7 p.m.
Lowest 60% at noon
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:11 a.m.
Sunset 8:06 p.m.
Moonset 7:53 p.m.
Moonrise 6:29 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story