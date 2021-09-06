Monday, September 06, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 82
Normal 79
Record: 1899 97
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 51
Normal 57
Record: 1902 39
Maumee stage 2.06 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For September 19
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 0.34 inch (–0.20)
For the year 28.05 inches (–0.55)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 39% at 5 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:12 a.m.
Sunset 8:04 p.m.
Moonrise 6:29 a.m.
Moonset 8:22 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
