    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 82

    Normal 79

    Record: 1899 97

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 51

    Normal 57

    Record: 1902 39

    Maumee stage 2.06 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 8

    For September 19

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For September 0.34 inch (–0.20)

    For the year 28.05 inches (–0.55)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 39% at 5 p.m.

    Average 70%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:12 a.m.

    Sunset 8:04 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:29 a.m.

    Moonset 8:22 p.m.

    New Moon

    Today

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

