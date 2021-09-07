The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 79

    Normal 79

    Record: 1954 97

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 49

    Normal 57

    Record: 1924, 1962 43

    Maumee stage 1.82 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 3

    For September 19

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For September 0.34 inch (-0.30)

    For the year 28.05 inch (-0.65)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 89% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:14 a.m.

    Sunset 8:03 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:39 a.m.

    Moonset 8:49 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

