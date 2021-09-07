Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 79

Normal 79

Record: 1954 97

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 49

Normal 57

Record: 1924, 1962 43

Maumee stage 1.82 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 3

For September 19

Rainfall

For Monday none

For September 0.34 inch (-0.30)

For the year 28.05 inch (-0.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:14 a.m.

Sunset 8:03 p.m.

Moonrise 7:39 a.m.

Moonset 8:49 p.m.