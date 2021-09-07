Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 79
Normal 79
Record: 1954 97
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 49
Normal 57
Record: 1924, 1962 43
Maumee stage 1.82 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 3
For September 19
Rainfall
For Monday none
For September 0.34 inch (-0.30)
For the year 28.05 inch (-0.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:14 a.m.
Sunset 8:03 p.m.
Moonrise 7:39 a.m.
Moonset 8:49 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
