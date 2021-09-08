Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 73
Normal 79
Record: 1939 99
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 67
Normal 57
Record: 1962 41
Maumee stage 1.68 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 6
For September 25
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For September 0.34 inch (-0.41)
For the year 28.05 inches (-0.76)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:15 a.m.
Sunset 8:01 p.m.
Moonrise 8:51 a.m.
Moonset 9:15 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Aug. 8
