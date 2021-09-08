The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 86

    High one year ago 73

    Normal 79

    Record: 1939 99

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 67

    Normal 57

    Record: 1962 41

    Maumee stage 1.68 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 6

    For September 25

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday trace

    For September 0.34 inch (-0.41)

    For the year 28.05 inches (-0.76)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.

    Average 70%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

    Sunset 8:01 p.m.

    Moonrise 8:51 a.m.

    Moonset 9:15 p.m. 

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

