    Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:10 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 84

    Normal 79

    Record: 1922 96

    Low temperature 61

    Low one year ago 65

    Normal 56

    Record: 1986 39

    Maumee stage 1.77 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 5

    For September 30

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday 0.01 inch

    For September 0.46 inch (–0.39)

    For the year 28.17 inches (–0.74)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 37% at 5 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

    Sunset 7:59 p.m.

    Moonrise 10:03 a.m.

    Moonset 9:41 p.m. 

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Third Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

