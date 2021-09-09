Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:10 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 84
Normal 79
Record: 1922 96
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 65
Normal 56
Record: 1986 39
Maumee stage 1.77 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For September 30
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.01 inch
For September 0.46 inch (–0.39)
For the year 28.17 inches (–0.74)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 5 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:15 a.m.
Sunset 7:59 p.m.
Moonrise 10:03 a.m.
Moonset 9:41 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Third Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story