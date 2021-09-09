Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 84

Normal 79

Record: 1922 96

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 65

Normal 56

Record: 1986 39

Maumee stage 1.77 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For September 30

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.01 inch

For September 0.46 inch (–0.39)

For the year 28.17 inches (–0.74)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 37% at 5 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

Sunset 7:59 p.m.

Moonrise 10:03 a.m.

Moonset 9:41 p.m.