    Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 75

    High one year ago 81

    Normal 78

    Record: 1983 96

    Low temperature 54

    Low one year ago 61

    Normal 56

    Record: 1944 40

    Maumee stage 1.67 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 0

    For September 30

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-0.49)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-0.84)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.

    Average 71%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:16 a.m.

    Sunset 7:57 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:17 a.m.

    Moonset 10:10 p.m.

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

