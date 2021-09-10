Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 81

Normal 78

Record: 1983 96

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 61

Normal 56

Record: 1944 40

Maumee stage 1.67 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 0

For September 30

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 0.46 inch (-0.49)

For the year 28.17 inches (-0.84)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:16 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

Moonrise 11:17 a.m.

Moonset 10:10 p.m.