Friday, September 10, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 81
Normal 78
Record: 1983 96
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 61
Normal 56
Record: 1944 40
Maumee stage 1.67 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 0
For September 30
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 0.46 inch (-0.49)
For the year 28.17 inches (-0.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:16 a.m.
Sunset 7:57 p.m.
Moonrise 11:17 a.m.
Moonset 10:10 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
