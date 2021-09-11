Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 71

Normal 78

Record: 1983 97

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 62

Normal 56

Record: 1902 39

Maumee stage 1.67 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 0

For September 30

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September 0.46 inch (-0.59)

For the year 27.98 inches (-0.94)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:17 a.m.

Sunset 7:55 p.m.

Moonrise 12:31 p.m.

Moonset 10:43 p.m.