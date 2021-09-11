The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 71

    Normal 78

    Record: 1983 97

    Low temperature 48

    Low one year ago 62

    Normal 56

    Record: 1902 39

    Maumee stage 1.67 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 0

    For September 30

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-0.59)

    For the year 27.98 inches (-0.94)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:17 a.m.

    Sunset 7:55 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:31 p.m.

    Moonset 10:43 p.m.

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story