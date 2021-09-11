Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 71
Normal 78
Record: 1983 97
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 62
Normal 56
Record: 1902 39
Maumee stage 1.67 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For September 30
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 0.46 inch (-0.59)
For the year 27.98 inches (-0.94)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:17 a.m.
Sunset 7:55 p.m.
Moonrise 12:31 p.m.
Moonset 10:43 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
