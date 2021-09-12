Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 71

Normal 78

Record: 1931, 2013 95

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 58

Normal 55

Record: 1917 39

Maumee stage 1.65 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 5

For September 35

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For September 0.46 inch (-0.69)

For the year 28.17 inches (-1.04)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

Sunset 7:54 p.m.

Moonrise 1:47 p.m.

Moonset 11:22 p.m.