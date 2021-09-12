Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 71
Normal 78
Record: 1931, 2013 95
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 58
Normal 55
Record: 1917 39
Maumee stage 1.65 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 5
For September 35
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For September 0.46 inch (-0.69)
For the year 28.17 inches (-1.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 7:54 p.m.
Moonrise 1:47 p.m.
Moonset 11:22 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
