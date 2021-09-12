The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 84

    High one year ago 71

    Normal 78

    Record: 1931, 2013 95

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 58

    Normal 55

    Record: 1917 39

    Maumee stage 1.65 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 5

    For September 35

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-0.69)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-1.04)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

    Sunset 7:54 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:47 p.m.

    Moonset 11:22 p.m.

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story