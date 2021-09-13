Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 81

Normal 78

Record: 1897 95

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 56

Normal 55

Record: 1898, 1955 39

Maumee stage 1.49 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 13

For September 48

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For September 0.46 inch (–0.79)

For the year 28.17 inches (–1.14)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at midnight

Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

Sunset 7:52 p.m.

Moonrise 3 p.m.

Moonset 12:10 a.m.