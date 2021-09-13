Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 81
Normal 78
Record: 1897 95
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 56
Normal 55
Record: 1898, 1955 39
Maumee stage 1.49 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 13
For September 48
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 0.46 inch (–0.79)
For the year 28.17 inches (–1.14)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at midnight
Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:19 a.m.
Sunset 7:52 p.m.
Moonrise 3 p.m.
Moonset 12:10 a.m.
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
