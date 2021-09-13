The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 13, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 89

    High one year ago 81

    Normal 78

    Record: 1897 95

    Low temperature 66

    Low one year ago 56

    Normal 55

    Record: 1898, 1955 39

    Maumee stage 1.49 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 13

    For September 48

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For September 0.46 inch (–0.79)

    For the year 28.17 inches (–1.14)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at midnight

    Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

    Average 68%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

    Sunset 7:52 p.m.

    Moonrise 3 p.m.

    Moonset 12:10 a.m.

    First Quarter

    Today

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

