Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 76
Normal 77
Record: 1939 97
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 57
Normal 54
Record: 1964 38
Maumee stage 1.58 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For September 59
Rainfall
For Monday none
For September 0.46 inch (–0.89)
For the year 28.17 inches (–1.24)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 5 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:20 a.m.
Sunset 7:50 p.m.
Moonrise 4:07 p.m.
Moonset 1:06 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story