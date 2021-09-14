The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 77

    Record: 1939 97

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 57

    Normal 54

    Record: 1964 38

    Maumee stage 1.58 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 11

    For September 59

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For September 0.46 inch (–0.89)

    For the year 28.17 inches (–1.24)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 48% at 5 p.m.

    Average 73%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

    Sunset 7:50 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:07 p.m.

    Moonset 1:06 a.m. Wednesday

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

