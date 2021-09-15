Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 91

High one year ago 71

Normal 77

Record: 1939 98

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 53

Normal 54

Record: 1902 31

Maumee stage 1.51 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 14

For September 73

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For September 0.46 inch (-0.99)

For the year 28.17 inches (-1.34)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

Sunset 7:49 p.m.

Moonrise 5:06 p.m.

Moonset 2:11 a.m. Thursday