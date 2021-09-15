The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 91

    High one year ago 71

    Normal 77

    Record: 1939 98

    Low temperature 67

    Low one year ago 53

    Normal 54

    Record: 1902 31

    Maumee stage 1.51 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 14

    For September 73

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-0.99)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-1.34)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

    Sunset 7:49 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:06 p.m.

    Moonset 2:11 a.m. Thursday

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story