Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 91
High one year ago 71
Normal 77
Record: 1939 98
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 53
Normal 54
Record: 1902 31
Maumee stage 1.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 14
For September 73
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For September 0.46 inch (-0.99)
For the year 28.17 inches (-1.34)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:22 a.m.
Sunset 7:49 p.m.
Moonrise 5:06 p.m.
Moonset 2:11 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
