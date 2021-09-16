Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 73
Normal 77
Record: 1939 99
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 46
Normal 54
Record: 1902 36
Maumee stage 1.45 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 4
For September 77
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For September 0.46 inch (–1.09)
For the year 28.17 inches (–1.44)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 39% at 5 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:22 a.m.
Sunset 7:47 p.m.
Moonrise 5:55 p.m.
Moonset 3:21 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Third Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story