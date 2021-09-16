The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 73

    Normal 77

    Record: 1939 99

    Low temperature 59

    Low one year ago 46

    Normal 54

    Record: 1902 36

    Maumee stage 1.45 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 4

    For September 77

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For September 0.46 inch (–1.09)

    For the year 28.17 inches (–1.44)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 39% at 5 p.m.

    Average 68%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

    Sunset 7:47 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:55 p.m.

    Moonset 3:21 a.m. Friday

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Third Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

