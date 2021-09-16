Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 73

Normal 77

Record: 1939 99

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 46

Normal 54

Record: 1902 36

Maumee stage 1.45 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 4

For September 77

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For September 0.46 inch (–1.09)

For the year 28.17 inches (–1.44)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 39% at 5 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

Sunset 7:47 p.m.

Moonrise 5:55 p.m.

Moonset 3:21 a.m. Friday