Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 76
Normal 76
Record: 1939 96
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 46
Normal 53
Record: 1916, 1966 38
Maumee stage 1.38 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 2
For September 79
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 0.46 inch (-1.19)
For the year 28.17 inches (-1.54)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 39% at 2 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 7:46 p.m.
Moonrise 6:34 p.m.
Moonset 4:32 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
