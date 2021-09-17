The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 17, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 82

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 76

    Record: 1939 96

    Low temperature 52

    Low one year ago 46

    Normal 53

    Record: 1916, 1966 38

    Maumee stage 1.38 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 2

    For September 79

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-1.19)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-1.54)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 39% at 2 p.m.

    Average 66%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

    Sunset 7:46 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:34 p.m.

    Moonset 4:32 a.m. Saturday

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

