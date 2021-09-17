Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 76

Normal 76

Record: 1939 96

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 46

Normal 53

Record: 1916, 1966 38

Maumee stage 1.38 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 2

For September 79

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 0.46 inch (-1.19)

For the year 28.17 inches (-1.54)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 39% at 2 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 7:46 p.m.

Moonrise 6:34 p.m.

Moonset 4:32 a.m. Saturday