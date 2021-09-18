Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 68

Normal 76

Record: 1955 94

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 53

Normal 53

Record: 1959 36

Maumee stage 1.30 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For September 86

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September 0.46 inch (-1.30)

For the year 28.17 inches (-1.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 7:44 p.m.

Moonrise 7:07 p.m.

Moonset 4:32 a.m. Sunday