    Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 68

    Normal 76

    Record: 1955 94

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 53

    Normal 53

    Record: 1959 36

    Maumee stage 1.30 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 7

    For September 86

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-1.30)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-1.65)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.

    Average 70%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

    Sunset 7:44 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:07 p.m.

    Moonset 4:32 a.m. Sunday

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

