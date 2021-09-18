Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 68
Normal 76
Record: 1955 94
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 53
Normal 53
Record: 1959 36
Maumee stage 1.30 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For September 86
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 0.46 inch (-1.30)
For the year 28.17 inches (-1.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 7:44 p.m.
Moonrise 7:07 p.m.
Moonset 4:32 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story