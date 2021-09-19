Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 63

Normal 76

Record: 1955 93

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 46

Normal 53

Record: 1900 33

Maumee stage 1.31 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 9

For September 95

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For September 0.46 inch (-1.39)

For the year 28.17 inches (-1.74)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 7:42 p.m.

Moonrise 7:34 p.m.

Moonset 6:49 a.m. Monday