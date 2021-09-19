Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 63
Normal 76
Record: 1955 93
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 46
Normal 53
Record: 1900 33
Maumee stage 1.31 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 9
For September 95
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For September 0.46 inch (-1.39)
For the year 28.17 inches (-1.74)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 7:42 p.m.
Moonrise 7:34 p.m.
Moonset 6:49 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story