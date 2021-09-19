The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 88

    High one year ago 63

    Normal 76

    Record: 1955 93

    Low temperature 60

    Low one year ago 46

    Normal 53

    Record: 1900 33

    Maumee stage 1.31 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 9

    For September 95

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-1.39)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-1.74)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.

    Average 73%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

    Sunset 7:42 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:34 p.m.

    Moonset 6:49 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story