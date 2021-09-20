Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 66

Normal 75

Record: 1955 94

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 38

Normal 52

Record: 1916 36

Maumee stage 1.32 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 10

For September 105

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For September 0.46 inch (-1.50)

For the year 28.17 inches (-1.85)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 7:40 p.m.

Moonset 6:49 a.m.

Moonrise 7:58 p.m.