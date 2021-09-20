Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 66
Normal 75
Record: 1955 94
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 38
Normal 52
Record: 1916 36
Maumee stage 1.32 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 10
For September 105
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 0.46 inch (-1.50)
For the year 28.17 inches (-1.85)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 7:40 p.m.
Moonset 6:49 a.m.
Moonrise 7:58 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
