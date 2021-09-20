The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 20, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 90

    High one year ago 66

    Normal 75

    Record: 1955 94

    Low temperature 60

    Low one year ago 38

    Normal 52

    Record: 1916 36

    Maumee stage 1.32 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 10

    For September 105

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For September 0.46 inch (-1.50)

    For the year 28.17 inches (-1.85)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 42% at 3 p.m.

    Average 66%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

    Sunset 7:40 p.m.

    Moonset 6:49 a.m.    

    Moonrise 7:58 p.m. 

    Full Moon

    Today

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

