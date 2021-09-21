Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 70
Normal 75
Record: 2018 93
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 39
Normal 52
Record: 1991 35
Maumee stage 1.33 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For September 112
Rainfall
For Monday 0.04 inch
For September 0.50 inch (-1.56)
For the year 28.21 inches (-1.91)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 76% at 3 p.m.
Average 87%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 7:39 p.m.
Moonset 7:54 a.m.
Moonset 8:21 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story