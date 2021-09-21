The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 76

    High one year ago 70

    Normal 75

    Record: 2018 93

    Low temperature 67

    Low one year ago 39

    Normal 52

    Record: 1991 35

    Maumee stage 1.33 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 7

    For September 112

    Rainfall

    For Monday 0.04 inch

    For September 0.50 inch (-1.56)

    For the year 28.21 inches (-1.91)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 76% at 3 p.m.

    Average 87%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

    Sunset 7:39 p.m.

    Moonset 7:54 a.m.

    Moonset 8:21 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    

