Wednesday, September 22, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 73
Normal 75
Record: 1908, 2010 93
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 40
Normal 51
Record: 1897 32
Maumee stage 1.33 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 7
For September 119
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.01 inch
For September 0.51 inch (-1.66)
For the year 28.22 inches (-2.01)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 71% at noon
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 7:37 p.m.
Moonset 8:57 a.m.
Moonrise 8:44 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
