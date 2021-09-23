Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 58
High one year ago 76
Normal 74
Record: 2017 92
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 41
Normal 51
Record: 1995 34
Maumee stage 2.17 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 10
For September 12
Rainfall
For Wednesday 1.49 inches (record)
For September 2.11 inches (-0.17)
For the year 29.82 inches (-0.52)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 89% at 3 p.m.
Average 95%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 7:35 p.m.
Moonset 9:59 a.m.
Moonrise 9:07 p.m.
Third Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
