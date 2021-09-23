The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 58

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 74

    Record: 2017 92

    Low temperature 52

    Low one year ago 41

    Normal 51

    Record: 1995 34

    Maumee stage 2.17 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 10

    For September 12

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday 1.49 inches (record)

    For September 2.11 inches (-0.17)

    For the year 29.82 inches (-0.52)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 89% at 3 p.m.

    Average 95%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

    Sunset 7:35 p.m.

    Moonset 9:59 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:07 p.m.

    Third Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

