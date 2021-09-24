The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 59

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 74

    Record: 2010 93

    Low temperature 47

    Low one year ago 49

    Normal 51

    Record: 1995 29

    Maumee stage 6.41 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 12

    For September 25

    Rainfall

    For Thursday 0.63 inch

    For September 3.36 inches (0.97)

    For the year 31.07 inches (0.62)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at midnight

    Lowest 60% at 1 p.m.

    Average 78%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:30 a.m.

    Sunset 7:33 p.m.

    Moonset 11:01 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:32 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

