Friday, September 24, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 76
Normal 74
Record: 2010 93
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 49
Normal 51
Record: 1995 29
Maumee stage 6.41 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 12
For September 25
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.63 inch
For September 3.36 inches (0.97)
For the year 31.07 inches (0.62)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at midnight
Lowest 60% at 1 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:30 a.m.
Sunset 7:33 p.m.
Moonset 11:01 a.m.
Moonrise 9:32 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
