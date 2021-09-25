The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 75

    High one year ago 77

    Normal 73

    Record: 1908 95

    Low temperature 44

    Low one year ago 49

    Normal 50

    Record: 1950 32

    Maumee stage 6.41 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 5

    For September 30

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For September 3.36 inches (0.87)

    For the year 31.07 inches (0.52)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 33% at 3 p.m.

    Average 65%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:31 a.m.

    Sunset 7:32 p.m.

    Moonset 12:03 p.m.

    Moonrise 10 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

