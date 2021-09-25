Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 77
Normal 73
Record: 1908 95
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 49
Normal 50
Record: 1950 32
Maumee stage 6.41 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 5
For September 30
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 3.36 inches (0.87)
For the year 31.07 inches (0.52)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 33% at 3 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 7:32 p.m.
Moonset 12:03 p.m.
Moonrise 10 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
