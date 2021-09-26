The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 68

    High one year ago 79

    Normal 73

    Record: 1908 92

    Low temperature 55

    Low one year ago 47

    Normal 50

    Record: 1942 32

    Maumee stage 6.62 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 3

    For September 33

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.42 inches

    For September 3.78 inches (1.20)

    For the year 31.49 inches (0.85)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:32 a.m.

    Sunset 7:30 p.m.

    Moonset 1:05 p.m.

    Moonrise 10:33 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

