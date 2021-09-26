Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 79

Normal 73

Record: 1908 92

Low temperature 55

Low one year ago 47

Normal 50

Record: 1942 32

Maumee stage 6.62 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 3

For September 33

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.42 inches

For September 3.78 inches (1.20)

For the year 31.49 inches (0.85)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:32 a.m.

Sunset 7:30 p.m.

Moonset 1:05 p.m.

Moonrise 10:33 p.m.