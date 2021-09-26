Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 79
Normal 73
Record: 1908 92
Low temperature 55
Low one year ago 47
Normal 50
Record: 1942 32
Maumee stage 6.62 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 3
For September 33
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.42 inches
For September 3.78 inches (1.20)
For the year 31.49 inches (0.85)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:32 a.m.
Sunset 7:30 p.m.
Moonset 1:05 p.m.
Moonrise 10:33 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story