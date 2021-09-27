Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 77
Normal 73
Record: 1908 92
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 53
Normal 50
Record: 1907 30
Maumee stage 6.39 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 3
For September 40
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 3.78 inches (1.11)
For the year 31.49 inches (0.76)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 31% at 1 p.m.
Average 61%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:33 a.m.
Sunset 7:28 p.m.
Moonset 2:04 p.m.
Moonrise 11:13 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
