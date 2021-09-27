The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 77

    Normal 73

    Record: 1908 92

    Low temperature 45

    Low one year ago 53

    Normal 50

    Record: 1907 30

    Maumee stage 6.39 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 3

    For September 40

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For September 3.78 inches (1.11)

    For the year 31.49 inches (0.76)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 31% at 1 p.m.

    Average 61%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

    Sunset 7:28 p.m.

    Moonset 2:04 p.m.   

    Moonrise 11:13 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story