Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 77

Normal 73

Record: 1908 92

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 53

Normal 50

Record: 1907 30

Maumee stage 6.39 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 3

For September 40

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For September 3.78 inches (1.11)

For the year 31.49 inches (0.76)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 31% at 1 p.m.

Average 61%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:33 a.m.

Sunset 7:28 p.m.

Moonset 2:04 p.m.

Moonrise 11:13 p.m.