Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 80

Normal 72

Record: 1973 89

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 59

Normal 49

Record: 1991 32

Maumee stage 5.69 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For September 123

Rainfall

For Monday none

For September 3.78 inches (1.01)

For the year 31.49 inches (0.66)

Relative humidity

Highest 72% at midnight

Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

Sunset 7:26 p.m.

Moonset 3:01 p.m.

Moonrise 11:59 p.m.