Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 80
Normal 72
Record: 1973 89
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 59
Normal 49
Record: 1991 32
Maumee stage 5.69 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For September 123
Rainfall
For Monday none
For September 3.78 inches (1.01)
For the year 31.49 inches (0.66)
Relative humidity
Highest 72% at midnight
Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:34 a.m.
Sunset 7:26 p.m.
Moonset 3:01 p.m.
Moonrise 11:59 p.m.
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
