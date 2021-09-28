The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 80

    Normal 72

    Record: 1973 89

    Low temperature 59

    Low one year ago 59

    Normal 49

    Record: 1991 32

    Maumee stage 5.69 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 8

    For September 123

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For September 3.78 inches (1.01)

    For the year 31.49 inches (0.66)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 72% at midnight

    Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.

    Average 54%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

    Sunset 7:26 p.m.

    Moonset 3:01 p.m. 

    Moonrise 11:59 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    Today

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Email story