    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 67

    Normal 72

    Record: 1999 89

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 48

    Normal 49

    Record: 1942 30

    Maumee stage 4.74 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 2

    For September 125

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For September 3.78 inches (0.92)

    For the year 31.49 inches (0.57)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.

    Average 71%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:36 a.m.

    Sunset 7:26 p.m.

    Moonset 3:52 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:53 a.m. Thursday

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

