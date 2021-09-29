Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 67
Normal 72
Record: 1999 89
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 48
Normal 49
Record: 1942 30
Maumee stage 4.74 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 2
For September 125
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For September 3.78 inches (0.92)
For the year 31.49 inches (0.57)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 4 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:36 a.m.
Sunset 7:26 p.m.
Moonset 3:52 p.m.
Moonrise 12:53 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
