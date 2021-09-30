Thursday, September 30, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 63
Normal 71
Record: 1953 94
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 43
Normal 48
Record: 1951 29
Maumee stage 3.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 1
For September 41
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For September 3.78 inches (0.83)
For the year 31.49 inch (0.48)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 33% at 5 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:37 a.m.
Sunset 7:24 p.m.
Moonset 4:38 p.m.
Moonrise 1:53 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
