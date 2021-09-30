The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 30, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 63

    Normal 71

    Record: 1953 94

    Low temperature 48

    Low one year ago 43

    Normal 48

    Record: 1951 29

    Maumee stage 3.80 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 1

    For September 41

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For September 3.78 inches (0.83)

    For the year 31.49 inch (0.48)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 33% at 5 p.m.

    Average 63%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:37 a.m.

    Sunset 7:24 p.m.

    Moonset 4:38 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:53 a.m. Friday

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

