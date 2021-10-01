Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 62
Normal 71
Record: 2019 89
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 43
Normal 48
Record: 1899, 1993 31
Maumee stage 2.88 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 2
For September 43
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 3.78 inches (0.74)
For the year 31.49 inches (0.39)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 39% at 1 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:38 a.m.
Sunset 7:22 p.m.
Moonset 5:17 p.m.
Moonrise 2:59 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
