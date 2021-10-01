The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 78

    High one year ago 62

    Normal 71

    Record: 2019 89

    Low temperature 48

    Low one year ago 43

    Normal 48

    Record: 1899, 1993 31

    Maumee stage 2.88 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 2

    For September 43

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For September 3.78 inches (0.74)

    For the year 31.49 inches (0.39)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 39% at 1 p.m.

    Average 65%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

    Sunset 7:22 p.m.

    Moonset 5:17 p.m.

    Moonrise 2:59 a.m. Saturday 

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

