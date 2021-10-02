Saturday, October 02, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 63
Normal 70
Record: 2019 89
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 39
Normal 48
Record: 1899 25
Maumee stage 2.65 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 1
For October 1
Rainfall
For Friday none
For October none (-0.10)
For the year 31.49 inches (0.29)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 36% at 3 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:39 a.m.
Sunset 7:21 p.m.
Moonset 5:51 p.m.
Moonset 4:07 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story