Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 59

Normal 70

Record: 1922 88

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 37

Normal 47

Record: 1908 26

Maumee stage 2.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 3

For October 4

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.02 inch

For October 0.02 inch (-0.18)

For the year 31.51 inches (0.21)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 3 p.m.

Lowest 63% at 11 a.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 7:18 p.m.

Moonset 6:21 p.m.

Moonrise 5:18 a.m. Monday