Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 59
Normal 70
Record: 1922 88
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 37
Normal 47
Record: 1908 26
Maumee stage 2.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 3
For October 4
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.02 inch
For October 0.02 inch (-0.18)
For the year 31.51 inches (0.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 p.m.
Lowest 63% at 11 a.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:39 a.m.
Sunset 7:18 p.m.
Moonset 6:21 p.m.
Moonrise 5:18 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story