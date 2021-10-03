The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 73

    High one year ago 59

    Normal 70

    Record: 1922 88

    Low temperature 51

    Low one year ago 37

    Normal 47

    Record: 1908 26

    Maumee stage 2.25 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 3

    For October 4

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.02 inch

    For October 0.02 inch (-0.18)

    For the year 31.51 inches (0.21)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at 3 p.m.

    Lowest 63% at 11 a.m.

    Average 77%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

    Sunset 7:18 p.m.

    Moonset 6:21 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:18 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story