Monday, October 04, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 61
Normal 70
Record: 1898 91
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 36
Normal 47
Record: 1974 25
Maumee stage 2.28 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For October 5
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.80 inch
For October 0.82 inch (0.52)
For the year 32.31 inches (0.91)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 69% at 4 p.m.
Average 85%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:40 a.m.
Sunset 7:16 p.m.
Moonset 6:49 p.m.
Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story