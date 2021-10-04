The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 04, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 61

    Normal 70

    Record: 1898 91

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 36

    Normal 47

    Record: 1974 25

    Maumee stage 2.28 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 5

    For October 5

    Rainfall

    For Sunday 0.80 inch

    For October 0.82 inch (0.52)

    For the year 32.31 inches (0.91)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 69% at 4 p.m.

    Average 85%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

    Sunset 7:16 p.m.

    Moonset 6:49 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Tuesday

    New Moon

    Oct. 6

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

