Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 61

Normal 70

Record: 1898 91

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 36

Normal 47

Record: 1974 25

Maumee stage 2.28 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 5

For October 5

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.80 inch

For October 0.82 inch (0.52)

For the year 32.31 inches (0.91)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 69% at 4 p.m.

Average 85%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Sunset 7:16 p.m.

Moonset 6:49 p.m.

Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Tuesday