Tuesday, October 05, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 56
Normal 69
Record: 1951 90
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 39
Normal 47
Record: 1989 29
Maumee stage 5.45 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For October 8
Rainfall
For Monday 0.19 inch
For October 1.02 inches (0.63)
For the year 32.51 inches (1.02)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 62% at 3 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:41 a.m.
Sunset 7:15 p.m.
Moonrise 6:30 a.m.
Moonset 7:15 p.m.
New Moon
Oct. 6
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
