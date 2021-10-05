The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 76

    High one year ago 56

    Normal 69

    Record: 1951 90

    Low temperature 62

    Low one year ago 39

    Normal 47

    Record: 1989 29

    Maumee stage 5.45 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 4

    For October 8

    Rainfall

    For Monday 0.19 inch

    For October 1.02 inches (0.63)

    For the year 32.51 inches (1.02)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 62% at 3 p.m.

    Average 81%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:41 a.m.

    Sunset 7:15 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:30 a.m.

    Moonset 7:15 p.m. 

    New Moon

    Oct. 6 

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

