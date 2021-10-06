Wednesday, October 06, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 60
Normal 69
Record: 1900 89
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 33
Normal 46
Record: 1965 28
Maumee stage 6.23 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 6
For October 14
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For October 1.02 inches (0.53)
For the year 32.51 inches (0.92)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 69% at 3 p.m.
Average 85%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:43 a.m.
Sunset 7:14 p.m.
Moonrise 7:43 a.m.
Moonset 7:41 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
