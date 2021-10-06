The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 60

    Normal 69

    Record: 1900 89

    Low temperature 64

    Low one year ago 33

    Normal 46

    Record: 1965 28

    Maumee stage 6.23 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 6

    For October 14

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday trace

    For October 1.02 inches (0.53)

    For the year 32.51 inches (0.92)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 69% at 3 p.m.

    Average 85%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:43 a.m.

    Sunset 7:14 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:43 a.m.

    Moonset 7:41 p.m. 

    New Moon

    Today

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

