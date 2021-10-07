Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 74
Normal 68
Record: 1946, 1963 89
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 40
Normal 46
Record: 1966 28
Maumee stage 5.69 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 2
For October 15
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.02 inch
For October 1.04 inches (0.46)
For the year 32.53 inches (0.85)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 9 a.m.
Lowest 78% at 3 p.m.
Average 87%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 7:12 p.m.
Moonrise 8:58 a.m.
Moonset 8:09 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
