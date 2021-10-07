The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 72

    High one year ago 74

    Normal 68

    Record: 1946, 1963 89

    Low temperature 62

    Low one year ago 40

    Normal 46

    Record: 1966 28

    Maumee stage 5.69 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 2

    For October 15

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday 0.02 inch

    For October 1.04 inches (0.46)

    For the year 32.53 inches (0.85)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 9 a.m.

    Lowest 78% at 3 p.m.

    Average 87%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

    Sunset 7:12 p.m.

    Moonrise 8:58 a.m.

    Moonset 8:09 p.m. 

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story