Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 78
Normal 68
Record: 1963, 2007 89
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 43
Normal 46
Record: 1964 26
Maumee stage 5.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 6
For October 21
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.27 inch
For October 1.31 inches (0.64)
For the year 32.8 inches (1.03)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 62% at 5 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 7:10 p.m.
Moonrise 10:15 a.m.
Moonset 8:41 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story