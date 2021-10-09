Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 73

Normal 67

Record: 1939, 2007 89

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 38

Normal 45

Record: 1952, 2012 45

Maumee stage 5.44 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For October 25

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.20 inch

For October 1.51 inches (0.74)

For the year 33 inches (1.13)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 66% at 3 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 7:09 p.m.

Moonrise 11:33 a.m.

Moonset 9:19 p.m.