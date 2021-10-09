The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 73

    Normal 67

    Record: 1939, 2007 89

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 38

    Normal 45

    Record: 1952, 2012 45

    Maumee stage 5.44 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 5

    For October 25

    Rainfall

    For Thursday 0.20 inch

    For October 1.51 inches (0.74)

    For the year 33 inches (1.13)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 66% at 3 p.m.

    Average 83%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

    Sunset 7:09 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:33 a.m.

    Moonset 9:19 p.m.

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Third Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

