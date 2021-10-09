Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 73
Normal 67
Record: 1939, 2007 89
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 38
Normal 45
Record: 1952, 2012 45
Maumee stage 5.44 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For October 25
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.20 inch
For October 1.51 inches (0.74)
For the year 33 inches (1.13)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 66% at 3 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 7:09 p.m.
Moonrise 11:33 a.m.
Moonset 9:19 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Third Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
