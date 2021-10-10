The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 67

    Record: 1949 86

    Low temperature 55

    Low one year ago 40

    Normal 45

    Record: 1989 26

    Maumee stage 8.35 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 3

    For October 26

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For October 1.52 inches (0.66)

    For the year 33.01 inch (1.05)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.

    Average 77%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:47 a.m.

    Sunset 7:08 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:49 p.m.

    Moonset 10:05 p.m.

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

