Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 83
Normal 67
Record: 1949 86
Low temperature 55
Low one year ago 40
Normal 45
Record: 1989 26
Maumee stage 8.35 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 3
For October 26
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For October 1.52 inches (0.66)
For the year 33.01 inch (1.05)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:47 a.m.
Sunset 7:08 p.m.
Moonrise 12:49 p.m.
Moonset 10:05 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
