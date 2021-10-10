Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 83

Normal 67

Record: 1949 86

Low temperature 55

Low one year ago 40

Normal 45

Record: 1989 26

Maumee stage 8.35 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 3

For October 26

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For October 1.52 inches (0.66)

For the year 33.01 inch (1.05)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at midnight

Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:47 a.m.

Sunset 7:08 p.m.

Moonrise 12:49 p.m.

Moonset 10:05 p.m.