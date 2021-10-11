Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 76
Normal 67
Record: 2010 87
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 59
Normal 45
Record: 1993 29
Maumee stage 8.87 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 10
For October 36
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.09 inch
For October 1.61 inches (0.65)
For the year 33.10 inches (1.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 5 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:48 a.m.
Sunset 7:05 p.m.
Moonrise 2:01 p.m.
Moonset 11 p.m.
First Quarter
Oct. 12
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
