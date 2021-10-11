Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 76

Normal 67

Record: 2010 87

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 59

Normal 45

Record: 1993 29

Maumee stage 8.87 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 10

For October 36

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.09 inch

For October 1.61 inches (0.65)

For the year 33.10 inches (1.04)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 53% at 5 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:48 a.m.

Sunset 7:05 p.m.

Moonrise 2:01 p.m.

Moonset 11 p.m.