    Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 84

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 67

    Record: 2010 87

    Low temperature 66

    Low one year ago 59

    Normal 45

    Record: 1993 29

    Maumee stage 8.87 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 10

    For October 36

    Rainfall

    For Sunday 0.09 inch

    For October 1.61 inches (0.65)

    For the year 33.10 inches (1.04)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 8 a.m.

    Lowest 53% at 5 p.m.

    Average 73%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:48 a.m.

    Sunset 7:05 p.m.

    Moonrise 2:01 p.m.

    Moonset 11 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Oct. 12

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

