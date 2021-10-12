Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 74
Normal 66
Record: 1928 88
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 56
Normal 44
Record: 1906, 1964 24
Maumee stage 6.13 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For October 44
Rainfall
For Monday none
For October 1.61 inches (0.55)
For the year 33.10 inch (0.94)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:49 a.m.
Sunset 7:04 p.m.
Moonrise 3:03 p.m.
Moonset 12:03 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
