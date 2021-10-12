The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 82

    High one year ago 74

    Normal 66

    Record: 1928 88

    Low temperature 64

    Low one year ago 56

    Normal 44

    Record: 1906, 1964 24

    Maumee stage 6.13 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 8

    For October 44

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For October 1.61 inches (0.55)

    For the year 33.10 inch (0.94)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 51% at 3 p.m.

    Average 72%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:49 a.m.

    Sunset 7:04 p.m.

    Moonrise 3:03 p.m.

    Moonset 12:03 a.m. Wednesday 

    First Quarter

    Today

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story