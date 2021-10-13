The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 71

    High one year ago 75

    Normal 66

    Record: 2008 87

    Low temperature 59

    Low one year ago 44

    Normal 44

    Record: 1906 25

    Maumee stage 4.91 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday none

    For October 44

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday trace

    For October 1.63 inches (0.48)

    For the year 33.12 inches (0.87)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at 7 p.m.

    Lowest 76% at midnight

    Average 83%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:50 a.m.

    Sunset 7:02 p.m.

    Moonrise 3:55 p.m.

    Moonset 1:11 a.m. Thursday

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

