Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 75
Normal 66
Record: 2008 87
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 44
Normal 44
Record: 1906 25
Maumee stage 4.91 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday none
For October 44
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For October 1.63 inches (0.48)
For the year 33.12 inches (0.87)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 7 p.m.
Lowest 76% at midnight
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 7:02 p.m.
Moonrise 3:55 p.m.
Moonset 1:11 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story