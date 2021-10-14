The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 14, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 68

    Normal 65

    Record: 1899, 1975 84

    Low temperature 48

    Low one year ago 39

    Normal 44

    Record: 1908, 1988 26

    Maumee stage 3.91 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 2

    For October 8

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For October 1.63 inches

    For the year 33.12 inches (0.77)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 1 a.m.

    Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.

    Average 72%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:51 a.m.

    Sunset 7:01 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:36 p.m.

    Moonset 2:22 a.m. Friday

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

