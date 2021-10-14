Thursday, October 14, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 68
Normal 65
Record: 1899, 1975 84
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 39
Normal 44
Record: 1908, 1988 26
Maumee stage 3.91 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 2
For October 8
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For October 1.63 inches
For the year 33.12 inches (0.77)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:51 a.m.
Sunset 7:01 p.m.
Moonrise 4:36 p.m.
Moonset 2:22 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
