Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 75
Normal 65
Record: 1897, 1899 87
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 39
Normal 43
Record: 1979 27
Maumee stage 3.46 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 7
For October 51
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.33 inch
For October 1.97 inches (0.63)
For the year 33.46 inches (1.02)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 6:59 p.m.
Moonrise 5:10 p.m.
Moonset 3:31 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
