Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 75

Normal 65

Record: 1897, 1899 87

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 39

Normal 43

Record: 1979 27

Maumee stage 3.46 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 7

For October 51

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.33 inch

For October 1.97 inches (0.63)

For the year 33.46 inches (1.02)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:52 a.m.

Sunset 6:59 p.m.

Moonrise 5:10 p.m.

Moonset 3:31 a.m. Saturday