    Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 63

    High one year ago 64

    Normal 64

    Record: 1897 88

    Low temperature 60

    Low one year ago 39

    Normal 39

    Record: 2006 28

    Maumee stage 6.00 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 3

    For October 11

    Rainfall

    For Friday 1.83 inches (record)

    For October 4.05 inches (2.61)

    For the year 35.54 inches (3.00)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 96% at noon

    Average 98%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:54 a.m.

    Sunset 6:58 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:38 p.m.

    Moonset 4:38 a.m. Sunday

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

