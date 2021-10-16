Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 64

Normal 64

Record: 1897 88

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 39

Normal 39

Record: 2006 28

Maumee stage 6.00 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 3

For October 11

Rainfall

For Friday 1.83 inches (record)

For October 4.05 inches (2.61)

For the year 35.54 inches (3.00)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at midnight

Lowest 96% at noon

Average 98%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:54 a.m.

Sunset 6:58 p.m.

Moonrise 5:38 p.m.

Moonset 4:38 a.m. Sunday