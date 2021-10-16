Saturday, October 16, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 64
Normal 64
Record: 1897 88
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 39
Normal 39
Record: 2006 28
Maumee stage 6.00 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 3
For October 11
Rainfall
For Friday 1.83 inches (record)
For October 4.05 inches (2.61)
For the year 35.54 inches (3.00)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 96% at noon
Average 98%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:54 a.m.
Sunset 6:58 p.m.
Moonrise 5:38 p.m.
Moonset 4:38 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
