    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 58

    High one year ago 56

    Normal 64

    Record: 1910, 1963 84

    Low temperature 49

    Low one year ago 30

    Normal 43

    Record: 1991 26

    Maumee stage 11.41 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 11

    For October 25

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.10 inch

    For October 4.28 inches (2.74)

    For the year 35.77 inches (3.13)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.

    Average 74%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

    Sunset 6:57 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:03 p.m.

    Moonset 5:43 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

