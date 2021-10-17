Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 58
High one year ago 56
Normal 64
Record: 1910, 1963 84
Low temperature 49
Low one year ago 30
Normal 43
Record: 1991 26
Maumee stage 11.41 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 11
For October 25
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.10 inch
For October 4.28 inches (2.74)
For the year 35.77 inches (3.13)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:55 a.m.
Sunset 6:57 p.m.
Moonrise 6:03 p.m.
Moonset 5:43 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
