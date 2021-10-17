Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 58

High one year ago 56

Normal 64

Record: 1910, 1963 84

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 30

Normal 43

Record: 1991 26

Maumee stage 11.41 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 11

For October 25

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.10 inch

For October 4.28 inches (2.74)

For the year 35.77 inches (3.13)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

Sunset 6:57 p.m.

Moonrise 6:03 p.m.

Moonset 5:43 a.m. Monday