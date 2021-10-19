Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 65
Normal 63
Record: 1908 86
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 45
Normal 52
Record: 1976 24
Maumee stage 7.26 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 10
For October 47
Rainfall
For Monday none
For October 4.28 inches (1.74)
For the year 35.77 inch (2.93)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 33% at 3 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:56 a.m.
Sunset 6:53 p.m.
Moonset 6:46 a.m.
Moonrise 6:47 p.m.
Full Moon
Oct. 20
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
