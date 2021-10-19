The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 70

    High one year ago 65

    Normal 63

    Record: 1908 86

    Low temperature 39

    Low one year ago 45

    Normal 52

    Record: 1976 24

    Maumee stage 7.26 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 10

    For October 47

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For October 4.28 inches (1.74)

    For the year 35.77 inch (2.93)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 33% at 3 p.m.

    Average 63%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

    Sunset 6:53 p.m.

    Moonset 6:46 a.m.

    Moonrise 6:47 p.m.

    Full Moon

    Oct. 20

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

