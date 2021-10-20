Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 48

Normal 62

Record: 1953 85

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 42

Normal 42

Record: 1909, 1972 25

Maumee stage 5.35 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 7

For October 54

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For October 4.28 inches (2.44)

For the year 35.77 inches (2.83)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at midnight

Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.

Average 64%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

Sunset 6:51 p.m.

Moonset 7:48 a.m.

Moonrise 7:10 p.m.