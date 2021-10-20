The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 72

    High one year ago 48

    Normal 62

    Record: 1953 85

    Low temperature 44

    Low one year ago 42

    Normal 42

    Record: 1909, 1972 25

    Maumee stage 5.35 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 7

    For October 54

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For October 4.28 inches (2.44)

    For the year 35.77 inches (2.83)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at midnight

    Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.

    Average 64%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

    Sunset 6:51 p.m.

    Moonset 7:48 a.m.

    Moonrise 7:10 p.m.

    Full Moon

    Today

    Last Quarter

    Oct. 28

    New Moon

    Nov. 4

    First Quarter

    Nov. 11

