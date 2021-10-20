Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 48
Normal 62
Record: 1953 85
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 42
Normal 42
Record: 1909, 1972 25
Maumee stage 5.35 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 7
For October 54
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For October 4.28 inches (2.44)
For the year 35.77 inches (2.83)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at midnight
Lowest 38% at 4 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:58 a.m.
Sunset 6:51 p.m.
Moonset 7:48 a.m.
Moonrise 7:10 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Oct. 28
New Moon
Nov. 4
First Quarter
Nov. 11
