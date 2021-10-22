Mortgage rates could soon be on rise

Mortgage rates have hovered near all-time lows much of this year, even as inflation has increased sharply across much of the economy.

That could begin to change in the weeks to come, now that the Federal Reserve has signaled it could announce as early as next month plans to begin rolling back the measures taken to shore up the economy.

The Fed is widely expected to announce a timetable for reducing its monthly bond purchases in early November. Those bond purchases have helped keep mortgage rates at ultra-low levels for much of the last 18 months.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has risen steadily since the central bank's last policy update in mid-September, reaching 1.64% this week.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage climbed to 3.09% this week, the highest level since April, when it peaked at 3.18%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate averaged 2.8%.

“The biggest influence is that the Federal Reserve is poised to start dialing back their bond purchases as soon as next month,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. “However, in the months ahead inflation will likely be the single biggest determinant of what happens with mortgage rates – whether or not they go higher, and if so, how much higher.”